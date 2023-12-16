🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A 16-year-old boy currently charged as an adult for his alleged role in a drive-by shooting that seriously injured a 14-year-old boy in Nanticoke will remain jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison — for now.

A review hearing on the jail placement of James Alberto Jr. was held before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough on Friday.

The hearing is required to follow procedures that Alberto is not in contact with adult inmates, has access to certain materials and opportunities for physical activities.

Alberto said he only sees adult inmates in a hallway and is continuing with his education at the prison.

Alberto’s attorney, Matthew Muckler, filed a motion seeking to house his client in another facility more adaptable to juveniles.

Assistant District Attorney Jessica Miraglia said there is a statewide shortage of juvenile detention centers.

A recommendation to transfer Alberto is the Wayne County Prison, which is less crowded with adult inmates.

Alberto has been housed at Lackawanna County Prison since his arrest by the Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre in September for the shooting that injured another juvenile in the area of West Green and Maple streets, Nanticoke, on July 21.

Investigators in court records say Alberto was a passenger in a stolen 2014 Hyundai Elantra allegedly driven by John Carl Pearce IV, 16, of Wyoming.

Alberto reached out the car window and fired multiple shots, striking the victim in the head and ankle, court records say.

Investigators in court records believe the 14-year-old boy was targeted in retaliation as Alberto believed he made disrespectful comments about a deceased infant.

After the shooting, the Hyundai was set on fire in Plymouth.

Pearce has been jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, where he is ordered by Vough to continue with education classes.

Alberto is scheduled for another review hearing on his jail placement on Jan. 12, while Pearce is scheduled for a review hearing on Jan. 4.