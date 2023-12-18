🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — A woman faces felony aggravated assault/DUI charges after a head-on Carey Avenue crash that left two juveniles in her vehicle injured Sunday afternoon, township police said.

Bethany J. Mayewski, 28, address not listed, was traveling north in the 600 block of Carey Avenue near a Taco Bell restaurant when she crossed over the double yellow line, striking another vehicle head-on, police said.

The crash, which occurred at about 2:40 p.m., led to the closure ofCarey Avenue between West End Road and West Division Street for over an hour.

Two juveniles in Mayewski’s vehicle were transported to local hospitals for treatment of injuries, police said.

Mayewski was arraigned before District Judge Joseph Carmody on felony charges of aggravated assault/driving under the influence, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, endangering the welfare of children; as well as charges of recklessly endangering another, DUI, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked (DUI-related), driving an unregistered vehicle, operating without inspection, failure to keep right, and improper child restraint system.

Mayewski was committed to the Luzerne County Correctional facility in lieu of $50,000 straight cash bail.

A preliminary hearing has been set for 9 a.m. Jan. 4 in Luzerne County Central Court.