A 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after the tractor-trailer he was driving crashed and rolled over on Giants Despair.

According to a report compiled by WBRE/WYOU 28/22 News, the crash on Laurel Run Road occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday, when the commercial truck rolled over while driving on Giants Despair (East Northampton Street).

The WBRE/WYOU report said Pennsylvania State Police confirmed a 24-year-old man, who was driving the truck was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crashed truck was blocking both lanes of traffic, and police closed the road while crews worked to clear the scene.