A worker from Ayers Towing cuts two school buses apart after a crash Tuesday.

PLAINS TWP. – Multiple students were transported to area hospitals after a crash involving two school buses on Route 315, according to officials at the scene.

A school bus from the Wilkes-Barre Area School District rear-ended another bus near the on ramp for the North Cross Valley Expressway. Crews from the Plains Township Fire Department and police responded to the crash.

As many as 25 students were transported to area hospitals.

