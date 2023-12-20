By Bill OBoyle [email protected]

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.

PLYMOUTH — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Gardner Street, Plymouth Borough.

The suspect in this incident is in custody, and there is no threat to the public. This is considered an isolated incident at this time.

This investigation is being assisted by Plymouth Borough Police Department, Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, and the Luzerne County Detective’s Office.

State police said the lockdown at Wyoming Valley West School District has been lifted.

Check back at timesleader.com for updates.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.
Previous articleAbout Books: A tale of social climbing and suspense
William O'Boyle
Bill O’Boyle is the Times Leader Media Group’s news columnist/staff writer. He has written for the Times Leader since April 2007, covering everything from municipal government issues, business, features, human interest, presidential races and local, state and national politics to breaking news. A Plymouth native now living in Plains Township, O’Boyle has been active in a range of community and sporting activities, including volunteering with Victory Sports for adults with mental and physical challenges.