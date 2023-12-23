🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Marywood University President Sister Mary Persico is retiring from the post effective June 30. Persico, the institution’s 12th president, made the announcement this week to the board of trustees, followed by an online letter to the “Marywood University Community” signed by Trustee Chair Lisa A. Lori.

"On behalf of the Trustees, I wish to acknowledge our admiration for Sister Mary, her collaborative leadership and her bold vision for Marywood. Sister Mary has been an inspiration to us all," Lori wrote.

The letter listed some of the highlights of Persico’s tenure:

• Bringing the $30 million “comprehensive campaign” to conclusion, raising money to fund new construction, scholarships and enhanced student experience.

• The new Pascucci Pavilion added to the O’Neill Healthy Families Building, to be dedicated in May.

• Two academic structure re-organizations, in 2017 and 2023, including establishment of the Office of Diversity, Equity and Conclusion, the Center for Truth and Racial Healing, expansion of Physician Assistant program annual admissions from 45 to 75, establishment of the Center for the Living City in memory of Scranton urbanist and activist Jane Jacobs, and new programs such as respiratory therapy, construction management and biotechnology.

• Development of a new core curriculum to be launched in the fall of 2024.

• The purchase of Marywood Heights, a former skilled nursing facility, which is now the first University Based Retirement Community in Northeast Pennsylvania.

• A nearly doubling of the endowment, and updating the campus’ appeal by bringing in Starbucks, the Gear Shop, the Apple Store and the Amazon store.

The trustees honored Persico in 2020 by creating an endowed scholarship in her name. At the time Lori said Persico “is an incredible leader and is an inspiration to many. She has been an inspiration to me, both professionally and personally. The Board wanted to endow this scholarship to honor her Jubilee Year, but, more than that, to signify the scope of her lifelong dedication to Marywood, as well as to her Congregation, which she loves and cherishes with all that she is.”

The trustees will launch a national search for a successor, and has hired a search firm/consultant. A search committee will be set up with plans to post the position in early January, announce finalists in March and name the next president in early April.

