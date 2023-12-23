Bill Jones, President and CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley, reads to children at Luzerne County Head Start. Submitted photo

Bill Jones, President and CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley, reads to children at Luzerne County Head Start.

Submitted photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
<p>Bill Jones, President and CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley, reads to children at Luzerne County Head Start.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Bill Jones, President and CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley, reads to children at Luzerne County Head Start.

Submitted photo

WILKES-BARRE — On Tuesday, the United Way of Wyoming Valley hosted “Holiday Storytime” at Luzerne County Head Start, followed by a special check presentation for a $75,000 grant for the Early Head Start program.

Bill Jones, President and CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley, played the role of “Buddy the Elf” and read “The Pokey Little Puppy’s Wonderful Winter Day” to children in several classrooms.

Luzerne County Head Start has been a long-time funded agency partner of the United Way. The funding will support healthy child development and early literacy efforts.

Previous articleSome bishops reject Pope’s stance on same-sex blessings
William O'Boyle
Bill O’Boyle is the Times Leader Media Group’s news columnist/staff writer. He has written for the Times Leader since April 2007, covering everything from municipal government issues, business, features, human interest, presidential races and local, state and national politics to breaking news. A Plymouth native now living in Plains Township, O’Boyle has been active in a range of community and sporting activities, including volunteering with Victory Sports for adults with mental and physical challenges.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR