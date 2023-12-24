🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — It’s Christmas Eve and with any luck, Santa will arrive overnight and he will leave everything on everybody’s list under their tree — that is, everybody who was a good little boy and girl, not naughty.

But just in case, here are a few gifts Santa might have not left, but perhaps should have:

• Pauline Bailey (mother of Phylicia Thomas) — For law enforcement to aggressively pursue this case to find out what happened, by whom and to find her remains and bring her home. It’s been almost 19 years. It’s a shame this case hasn’t been solved.

• Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown — A balanced budget, Farmers Market, Fine Arts Fiesta, Downtown development; downtown workers return, shows at the F.M. Kirby Center; more services less taxes — you get it, right?

• Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo — A World Series appearance for her beloved Yankees and Captain Aaron Judge. Maybe a new pitcher or three?

• Will Beekman — To ask Steve Poremba to book Carole King at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza — this is an annual wish that actually might have been on my list. Maybe he could also request Sir Tom Jones, Cher, the Eagles, and Neil Young?

• Joell Yarmel, F.M. Kirby Center: To continue booking big name acts and sell-out crowds for the “Jewel of the City.”

• Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame: After its “boffo”inaugural dinner and awesome class in 2023, to have another outstanding year in 2024.

• Ellen Ferretti: To continue to grow and enhance the mission of North Branch Land Trust.

• Joe Nardone Sr.: More concerts that bring back memories for so many. And more oysters at Kevin’s.

• Alan K. Stout: More visitors, more events, more good things! And, of course, a KISS reunion! A Cowboys Super Bowl and a Yankees World Series. Too much? Uhh, yeah.

• Thom Greco: More PolkaFests with Jimmy Sturr and a new Martini Restaurant?

• Wilkes-Barre Township: Continued development that brings more business and people to the township — like bringing Wawa to the area!

• King’s College President Thomas Looney &Wilkes U. President Greg Cant: To bring new life to additional buildings in the downtown area in the coming months and years and to be true to their mission of educating the people of our region who desire access to quality higher education and to strengthen the entire campus community — and higher enrollment.

• Luzerne County Community College President Tom Leary — To enjoy his retirement come June — he sure deserves it. LCCC has offered its students more quality programs at an affordable cost and has expanded opportunities for high school students, created partnerships with regional business and industry for student learning internships and has provided a safe and secure learning environment for the personal and intellectual growth.

• All veterans — To continue getting the utmost respect and admiration from a forever grateful nation. Thank you all for your service!

• Luzerne County Council — To work together for the betterment of the county and its hard-working people — some new faces with new ideas could help effect some positive change.

• Wilkes-Barre City Council — Same here, to effect positive change for the city and its residents and visitors. A couple of new faces coming in as well.

• Chamber President Lindsay Griffin — This shining Athena star will continue her outstanding leadership with a great team and they will convince major employers that pay family-sustaining wages to locate in NEPA.

• Diamond City Executive Director Larry Newman — To keep the plan moving forward with more downtown workers returning to their offices and for more downtown businesses to open in available spaces — and more, more, more downtown residents.

• Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association Chairman John Maday — Increased membership in the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association, his own Viking boat, and an invite to lunch with him, the Easter Bunny and Santa Claus — at the same time!

• Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport: Another vital part of the region’s economy, we hope more flights, great rates and continued solid leadership.

• Lou Barletta — A World Championship for the Yankees, a good cigar and more time with family and faithful companion Riley — and to continue to speak out on critical issues.

• Clancy Harrison: To continue helping people through her Food Dignity program.

• Melissa Obuch: Ditto with her MamaBird program.

• U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic — To continue to secure large amounts of federal dollars for Northeastern Pennsylvania through his position as Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

• U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas — To continue to make a positive impact in Washington D.C. and to secure funding for NEPA.

• U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa. — To use his Senate seniority to guide the Democratic Party to a new beginning.

• U.S. Sen. John Fetterman: Continued recovery and success in effecting positive legislation.

• Gov. Josh Shapiro: To order a few dozen quarter-zip pullovers from Sharper Embroidery and to always do what’s best for all Pennsylvanians.

• John Yudichak — To do well in his new job as LCCC President, and to keep listening to his dad, Joe.

• Plymouth Mayor Frank Coughlin: The “Marrying Mayor” and “Colonel of Fantasy Football” has Old Shawnee looking better every year. Kudos to Plymouth Borough Council as well and the folks at Plymouth Alive and the annual Kielbasa Festival!

• Pittston Mayor Mike Lombardo: Same shout-out to you and the Tomato Festival crew — awesome for the city and the region.

• Edwardsville Pierogi Festival: Congrats on growing this great event!

• State Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township — To continue her commitment to representing all her constituents and thinking outside the box.

• State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre — A new dance hall at Sandy Beach and to continue to help wherever he can.

• State Reps. Alec Ryncavage, Thomas Cabell, Jim Haddock: Continue to work for your constituents and put petty politics behind — we need better roads, better schools, more bipartisanship in Harrisburg.

• State Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston — To continue to work hard on issues that concern constituents, regardless of political affiliations.

• Notre Dame fans — More wins in 2023 for football coach, Marcus Freeman. The Fighting Irish appear to be on the right path to that pot o’ gold.

• Penn State fans — A push to get wins over the Buckeyes and Wolverines and for the fans to continue to faithfully support the Nittany Lions — “You are!”

• Yankees fans — Stop with the analytics already, play real baseball and get more real baseball players and stop striking out!

• Frank “Scooter” Cerreta: Championships for the Yankees, Knicks, Giants and just one time when he watches the Yankee replay of a loss, the Yanks win the replay.

• Mets fans — Relax, “believe” and with “The Polar Bear” and that pitching staff — and a former Yankee coach as manager, your team should be playing deep in October.

• Phillies fans — Another great season for this real baseball team — a throwback to the glory days of real baseball. At least they wear pinstripes sometimes, even if they are red.

• Eagles fans — Great coach, QB Hurts, solid defense — the Eagles are an elite NFL program.

• Giants fans — Saquon Barkley and and his mates may give the Eagles all they can handle — maybe someday.

• Steelers fans — Patience needed here; hope that Coach Tomlin can get it back together.

• Red Sox fans — Just be grateful and savor the fact that you have the absolute best ballpark in baseball.

• Dodgers fans — Spent more than $1 billion on a couple free agents. But stop playing like Hollywood actors and live up to your potential. Come on, man!

• Hollywood: Make some better movies. It’s been too long.

• Casinos: How about a higher winning percentage for the people?

• George Toma: To enjoy retirement and thanks for all he has done in his “field.” A true gentleman who never forgot where he came from — we all love Mr. Toma!

• Youth Athletic volunteers: Just keep doing what you do — so many kids benefit from these programs. Thank you for all you do.

• Victory Sports: Special program for great participants. You make a significant difference in their lives.

• Political pundits — To stop the antagonistic, partisan approach to covering politics in general; it’s silly, actually; return integrity to your industry. Good luck to Santa to provide this one.

• SPCA, Blue Chip Farm, et. al. — For more kind-hearted, compassionate souls to adopt abandoned pets and give them a good home. Please.

• My Canadian Fishing Buddies: Huge pike, more walleye to enjoy and big suckers for bait.

• Stanley Shevock: Penn State football to go undefeated and Duke to return to the top of college basketball. And more of his sister’s (Barb) great cooking!

• Wayne Bevan & George Mikloski: To get the band back together.

• Joe Pacuska & friends: Speaking of getting bands back together!

• Jody Busch: Continue his podcasts, just let Piper co-host!

• Penguins & RailRiders: Bigger crowds, more victories and forever success.

• Cable TV subscribers — The ability to choose from a list of providers. Competition is needed here.

• Pizza parlors — To actually put $2 worth of toppings on a pie. C’mon, man.

• All first responders, health care workers, law enforcement, scientists: To get the respect they have earned and have always deserved.

• President Joe Biden: The ability to lead the country to a better day.

• Democratic Party: Create a bench of candidates in waiting for the future — it’s almost here.

• Republican Party: Ditto.

• All Non-Profit Groups: To continue their missions and to find the funds to not just continue, but to expand services.

• Convenience Store Groupies: Wawa at last! More Sheetz! Turkey Hills forever!

• Fast Food Faithfuls: Bigger wings, juicier Whoppers, more stuffed tacos, foot-long hot dogs, strawberry Frosties, more Big Mac secret sauce, more meats at Arbys, and pizza, pizza, pizza!

Merry Christmas to all and to all a good year ahead.

