WILKES-BARRE — The parking lot of the Wyoming Valley Mall was packed Sunday as shoppers ventured out to get some last minute Christmas shopping done.

The mall was in full holiday mode, with people darting in and out of stores carrying multiple bags. Employees were dressed up in their best Christmas sweaters and hats and some families even stopped by Santa’s sleigh so their children could have one last chance to sit on Santa’s lap, snap a photo, and tell him what they want for Christmas.

Of course, time was running out to secure certain goods, like all of the cheeses and meats at the Hickory Farms pop up shop. An employee at the store, Patricia Bolka, of Plymouth, said they ran out of certain cheeses the first day they opened. Now, all that was left of the inventory was gift boxes.

“Yesterday was really busy. It was very steady,” Bolka said.

Sunday’s crowd was more mild though. By noon, Bolka said that she only about eight customers.

Bolka herself had some last minute shopping to do. She was planning on running over to Wal-Mart right after her shift ended.

Ali Chenitz, who lives in Brooklyn, N.Y., was in town visiting her husband’s family. They were both on the hunt for a last-minute gift for their nephew.

“I guess I didn’t get to the toy store. It’s been really busy with work and holiday events,” Chenitz said.

While she won’t actually be seeing her nephew on Christmas Day, she wanted to be prepared, especially considering most store will be closed tomorrow. Most of her gifts were accounted for, though. Her and her husband started shopping in early December, so the gift for her nephew was the very last thing on the list.

“I feel a little guilt that maybe I didn’t have the full selection, but I wasn’t that stressed because I know there are other options like Amazon. But I do prefer to see things in person,” she said.

Other shoppers, like Christine Kramer, of Kingston, said she preferred to shop online because she’s not a fan of crowds. However, her nephew gave her his Christmas list late, so she found herself at the mall.

“It’s stressful. I would have rather just ordered online,” said Kramer.

Kramer had yet to find anything on her nephew’s list, which no doubt added to that stress. Still, she said the holiday rush wasn’t as chaotic as they had been in years past.

“The crowds are not as bad as I remember,” she said.