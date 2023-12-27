🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police in Wilkes-Barre Township say Anthony Marcquis Murphy will be charged with harassment and other offenses when he allegedly caused a disturbance inside Mirakuya Hibachi Restaurant after his pleas to be a partner were rebuffed.

Meanwhile, Wilkes-Barre City police charged Murphy, 27, address listed as homeless, with criminal trespass and public nuisance for causing a disturbance inside Sheetz on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard.

According to Wilkes-Barre Township Police:

Murphy allegedly entered Mirakuya outside the Wyoming Valley Mall and demanded they partner with him on Dec. 22. Murphy became extremely disorderly and began shouting, spat at an elderly male he threatened in addition to threatening a juvenile, police allege.

Murphy fled the restaurant and was apprehended inside the Wyoming Valley Mall where he also allegedly caused a disturbance.

Police in Wilkes-Barre Township said Murphy will be charged with disorderly conduct and harassment.

Wilkes-Barre City police in court records say Murphy entered Sheetz and refused requests by the store’s manager to leave just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Murphy shouted at store staff causing a disturbance inside the business, court records say.

Murphy was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo of Plains Township and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $500 bail.