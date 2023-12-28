🔊 Listen to this

Cranberry, born Nov. 25, and Herman, born Dec. 3, pan for the camera at The Lands at Hillside Farms Calf Nursery.

SHAVERTOWN — On a damp Wednesday morning, two newborn bulls were sharing a stall at The Lands at Hillside Farms.

“Martin” and “Magnus” were enjoying the warming rays of a heat lamp as light rain fell outside and the temperatures hovered around 50 — mild for late-December in NEPA.

In the Hillside Calf Nursery, Martin and Magnus, the newest residents, were lounging in stalls covered in hay amid several other recent arrivals: Herman, Cranberry, Frankie, Willow, Bella, Oliver, Pheasant and Olivia, who were occupying other stalls and chewing on hay.

Martin was born on Friday, Dec. 22, and Magnus arrived Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Troy Pensak, Hillside’s Farm Manager, knows every cow and newborn in the herd. Pensak, 24, has been at Hillside for seven years. He was raised on his family farm in Factoryville, where he said he learned the basics. Then when he went “hands on,” Pensak said he quickly learned everything else required for the job as farm manager.

Pensak said 45 to 50 calves are born at Hillside each year. He said the farm keeps approximately 12 on average each year.

“The reason for that is to continue to have replacement animals to produce our dairy products in our store and to give us the best quality products,” Pensak said.

Pensak said The Lands at Hillside herd numbers 85 total cows, bulls, calves and retired cows. Of that number, Pensak said about 45 cows are milked daily on average.

“The calves that Hillside does not keep are purchased by, or donated to local farms who will provide them a quality life,” Pensak said. “Our staff goes above and beyond for our animals and we monitor them every day to assure they have the highest quality of life.”