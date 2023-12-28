🔊 Listen to this

Interstate 80 westbound is closed beginning at Exit 256 (Conyngham/Nescopeck) due to a tractor-trailer rollover. The estimated time of reopening is noon.

When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

