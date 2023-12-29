Case faults electrical contractor for blaze that destroyed education center

The educational building at The Lands at Hillside Farms is seen smoldering after the 2022 fire.

A fire that destroyed the education center at The Lands at Hillside Farms in Jackson Township nearly two years ago was caused by a misdrive of an electrical staple, according to a civil lawsuit filed in Luzerne County Court this week.

The single-count suit alleges negligence by the electrical contractor, Dante Electrical Contracting LLC, of Mountain Top, which installed electrical service when the education center was built in 2010.

Michael Dante, owner of Dante Electrical, could not be reached for comment Thursday.

The Lands at Hillside Farms through their insurance carrier, Berkley Speciality Insurance, filed the suit Wednesday.

Firefighters throughout the Back Mountain responded to the building on Hillside Road after flames broke out at about 5 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2022.

Numerous tanker trucks were used to deliver water to the scene.

After the fire was extinguished, an investigation by state police deputy fire marshals Karri Dodson and Joseph Montagna ruled the fire was accidental.

No animals were harmed or involved in the blaze.

The suit alleges Dante Electrical installed electrical service during construction of the education center using staples to secure wires to walls, including the main meeting room.

The investigation, according to the suit, alleges the fire originated from an arcing event involving an electrical wire due to a misdrive or an overdriven staple used to secure the wire to a wall plate.

As a result of the fire, The Lands at Hillside Farms suffered damage in the amount of $465,854, the suit alleges.

The suit alleges Dante Electrical failed to exercise reasonable care, failed to inspect wires after installation and created a dangerous and hazardous condition.