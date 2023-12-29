🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON TWP. — A man talking too loudly during a telephone call was stabbed by his roommate inside a residence on North Pioneer Avenue Thursday night.

Police in Kingston Township charged John Francis Cassidy, 32, with stabbing his roommate William Gates twice in the abdomen and once in the leg, according to court records.

Gates underwent surgery at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Cassidy was arraigned Friday by District Judge Ferris Webby of Wright Township on two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of simple assault and reckless endangerment. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $75,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Kingston Township police received information that a man from their jurisdiction was taken to the hospital at about 10 p.m.

A nurse told police the victim, Gates, was dropped off by another man.

Before Gates went into surgery, he told police he was talking to a relative on the telephone when his roommate, Cassidy, complained he was talking too loud.

Cassidy left the room after an argument, and returned stabbing Gates three times, the complaint says.