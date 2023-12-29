Ring in 2024 with parties, brunches, and entertainment around town

LUZERNE COUNTY

The Woodlands Inn, Plains Twp. — New Year’s Eve Parties

There are three parties under one roof at The Woodlands Inn to ring in 2024. Enjoy live entertainment from M80 at the Woodlands’ exclusive New Year’s Eve Party and Dinner in The Woodlands Inn Grand Ballroom, dance the night away in Club Evolution with DJ NRG, or hang out at the Streamside Lounge with The UnTouchables. The parties in Club Evolution and Streamside Lounge are $20 in advance or $25 at the door for one complimentary beverage, champagne toast, and the two parties all night. Or, pick up your tickets for the Grand Ballroom NYE and gain access to all three.

Best Cigar Pub in Drums — New Year’s Eve Brunch and Dinner

Start the party early on New Year’s Eve and grab brunch at Best Cigar Pub between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Build your own Bloody Mary or share a martini flight over some delicious bites to start the day. Later, Best Cigar Pub is also serving New Year’s Eve Dinner from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. with surf & turf, Prix Fixe options, and decadent desserts.

Backwoods Bar and Kitchen in Dallas — New Year’s Eve Dinner

Enjoy a fabulous dinner from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Backwoods before you head out on New Years Eve! Chef James curated a special menu with some backwoods favorites and some new entrees as well, including Maple Salmon, Rack of Lamb, and more. Book your reservation in advance.

Mohegan Pennsylvania in Plains Twp. — Endless Midnight

Mohegan Pennsylvania hosts a number of NYE events throughout their casino, restaurants, and bars. They’ll have live music from Light Up The Moon at Breakers, THE Job Unplugged at Molly O’Shea’s, The Fuchery at Hive Taphouse, and DJ Tommy at Sunburst Bar. Starting at 6 p.m. at Embers Terrace is also the Aloha 2024 – Hawaiian Luau party with warm fire pits, tropical drinks, and live music from “Sugar Ray” Nemetz. In the Keystone Grand Ballroom, Mohegan Pennsylvania hosts their Love Boat NYE Celebration with New Year’s Eve Dinner at 5 and 9 p.m.

The Pines Eatery & Spirits in Hazleton — New Years Eve w/ Fuzzy Park Band

The Pines Eatery & Spirits serves New Years Eve Dinner from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with a special menu featuring prime rib, lobster tails, lamb lollipops and many more scrumptious dishes (and desserts). Then at 9 p.m., Fuzzy Park Band goes on to play you into the new year. No reservations necessary and no cover charge for this NYE bash!

F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre — Cabinet NYE 2023

Cabinet returns to the F.M. Kirby Center to headline their big New Year’s Eve Bash. Mike Miz & The Northeast Extension open the show with music starting at 8:30 p.m. Cabinet will take you right to the stroke of midnight with their psychedelic folk-rock jams.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

AJ’s Bar N’ Grill in Carbondale — New Year’s Eve Party

The NYE dinner menu at AJ’s features prime rib and shrimp scampi. Open bar from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Rock Royalty performs from 9:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., then there will be a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets to this New Year’s Eve Party are $100 per person and includes your entire experience.

The Yard After Dark: Presented By The Railyard in Scranton — New Year’s Eve Party

The Railyard in Scranton presents The Yard After Dark for New Year’s Eve 2024. Jay Velar and DJ Tonez will play you into the new year at this special event. They offer a number of VIP packages that range between $25 and $125 so you can enjoy your last evening of 2023 your way, or you can just attend the party and pay the cover at the door. Happy hour specials run from 9 to 10 p.m.

Poor Richard’s Pub in Scranton — New Year’s Eve Bash

DJ Honey Do hosts the New Year’s Eve celebration starting at 9:30 p.m. at Poor Richard’s Pub located inside South Side Bowl. Party into the new year and sing karaoke all night. Entry is free.

The VSpot Bar in Scranton — NYE w/ DHD

Let the popular local cover band, Dance Hall Devils, play you into the new year at The VSpot in Scranton. The music begins at 9 p.m. Hear all your favorite emo and pop-punk jams through the evening and enjoy a champagne toast at midnight with a $10 cover charge.

Holiday Inn Hotel in Dunmore — Scranton Comedy Club New Year’s Eve Party

Let Scranton Comedy Club handle your whole New Year’s Eve experience with dinner, drinks, and laughs all night long. Each ticket includes the dinner buffet, open bar, champagne toast, DJ, and of course – live entertainment. Allan Fuks and Jacob Williams are set to headline the comedy lineup with features from comedian Keanu Thompson, magician Tony Leoni, and special guest Johnny Watson. All led by your NYE party host, Kevin Lepka

MONROE COUNTY

Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono — New Year’s Eve Starry Night Celebration

The Starry Night Celebration runs from 8:30 p.m. through 12:30 a.m. in the resort Event Center. Into The Spin performs at Mount Airy Casino Resort’s New Year’s Eve Starry Night Celebration, along with the dancey tunes of DJ Mike Walton. Tickets start at $35.

Split Rock Resort in Lake Harmony — Split Rock NYE w/ Kartune

Kartune performs at Split Rock Resort’s New Year’s Eve celebration in their Keystone Ballroom. Party packages start at $25 per person and include hats, noisemakers, and champagne toast and ranges to $75 or $100 for the party plus dinner. The doors for the party open at 10 p.m. Reservations may be made by calling Split Rock.

Kalahari Resort Poconos in Pocono Manor — New Year’s Eve Grand Buffet & Glow Party

Enjoy a glorious New Year’s Eve Dinner at the Convention Center in the Kalahari Ballroom. There will be everything your little hungry heart desires from garlic & herb encrusted Prime Rib roast to Mahi-Mahi with mango salsa, from Braised Short Ribs to the pasta station. There’s also an extensive dessert bar. Then after dinner, join the Glow Party in Kilimanjaro Ballroom from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. along with a special ball drop at midnight!

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Eagle Hose Fire Company in Berwick — New Year’s Eve Bash: All That Glitters

Ring in the New Year with a bang at Eagle Hose Firehall in Berwick! The party begins at 8 p.m. and All That Glitters plays right up to midnight. Just a $5 cover charge for a lowkey night of amazing live music, delicious food, and great vibes.

Brewskis Coffee & Bar in Bloomsburg — Bluegrass Brunch

Enjoy the last Bluegrass Brunch of the year at Brewskis on New Year’s Eve. It’s become a tradition for this restaurant and bar to host Central PA bluegrass band, Strawberry Ridge, on the last Sunday of the month. Enjoy Bluegrass Brunch on New Year’s Eve in Bloomsburg from 12 to 2 p.m. Brunch itself runs there from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m.

LEHIGH VALLEY

SteelStacks in Bethlehem — PEEPSFEST®

Where else can you go to see a giant PEEPS® chick drop out of the sky at midnight? Nowhere but the Lehigh Valley! Those with a sweet tooth may enjoy PEEPSFEST® at The SteelStacks in the city of Bethlehem this New Year’s Eve. There will be taste-tests, competitions, and lots more to explore. This annual celebration shines the spotlight on those sweet, sugary, weird morsels we can’t help but love.

