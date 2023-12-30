Reading, food, giveaways help make season bright for kids, families

Wilkes-Barre firefighter Richard Gallagher hands out bags to children at the Holiday Resource Fair at the Wilkes-Barre CYC.

Sara Stull packs bags with meals to be taken home by those attending the Holiday Resourse Fair.

Locally grown produce was handed out at the Holiday Resourse Fair Friday at the Wilkes-Barre CYC.

Vendors set up in the Wilkes-Barre CYC Friday for the Holiday Resource Fair.

WILKES-BARRE — The year ended on a high note for one community organization here in the Wyoming Valley.

Members of The Youth Enrichment Project on Friday hosted a resource fair at the Catholic Youth Center for children and their families.

It included story time with local officials, a visit from Mayor George Brown, a community police officer and a member of the fire department. Wilkes-Barre city Councilman Tony Brooks was on hand reading the book “Get Set, Get Ready: A Tour of Wilkes-Barre with Tony and Debi.”

Swoyersville Mayor Chris Concert also read to kids gave away books as part of his “recycle and read” program.

“Fork over Love” provided bagged lunches for families at the event, and there were other giveaways, including school supplies, coloring books and other items.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who have taken time during the holiday break to support us and the community,” said co-founder Nathaniel Kenny. “We have over 20 organizations here today that partnered with us today to make this possible.”

The Youth Enrichment Project or “YEP” began in 2021 through the efforts of Nathaniel and his sister, Kellyann Kenny, and was originally geared at providing financial assistance for children who lacked funds to participate in extracurricular activities.

In addition, the siblings then began offering a free annual pool party which brings out children and families from all over the area out for an afternoon of fun and freebies.

“When we first had this ideas we went to a few people,” Nathaniel Kenny said. “Like the Borough of Swoyersville. When we told them about our goal to provide warm fingers and full bellies, they filled my heart and my car with joy and generosity by donating hats and gloves.”

”When I shared our vision with Fork Over Love, they wholeheartedly supported us and made sure that everyone ate and provided over 500 meals! Food Dignity embraced us and help our vision for today and tomorrow, they helped guide us with their wisdom and volunteers,” he added. “The City of Wilkes Barre opened their doors and their departments.”

For information about the group, visit facebook.com/youthenrichmentproject.

“Today families were able to connect with so many resources, meet local leadership and have a blast,” Kenny said. “Today’s event showcases the needs of families in our area, but also what an impact the community can have when they come together.”