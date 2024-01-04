BHW Construction Consultation Services Inc. named as replacement

🔊 Listen to this

HARVEYS LAKE — Borough council swore in four new members and then voted unanimously during Tuesday’s meeting to replace zoning officer Maureen Oremus with BHW Construction Consultation Services Inc.

Council’s decision came almost two months after the State Ethics Commission found Oremus, who was not present at Tuesday’s meeting, in violation of the Ethics Act for failing to file several years’ worth of statements of financial interest and for backdating those forms, which was prohibited.

Oremus, who first became zoning officer in 2014, was directed to pay $400 to the state for the violation and agreed to file complete and accurate SFI forms for Harveys Lake Borough, through the commission, for calendar years 2015 and 2017 through 2019.

The former zoning officer was the subject of much controversy in Harveys Lake over the past two years after residents, during several council meetings, accused her of a “conflict of interest” when she referred residents seeking zoning approval to use the services of her boyfriend and contractor, Jerry Brown, for building projects. Oremus previously denied all allegations against her and had the support of a number of residents at those meetings.

Efforts to reach Oremus regarding council’s decision were not immediately successful.

Newly elected Council President Dave Delaney told the Times Leader in a phone interview Wednesday that the decision to go with BHW as the borough’s zoning officer “had a lot to do with” the controversy surrounding Oremus as well as the Ethics Commission’s findings and the current FBI investigation that Harveys Lake is facing.

“This came about with the new council (members) coming in. We realized that it was time to make a change and bring in a third party rather than have someone in house,” he said.

Delaney also said that having BHW as zoning officer, as well as building inspector, will help streamline the whole process, making it easier for residents to navigate.

Harveys Lake resident Manny Santayana, who has been at the forefront of allegations against Oremus, having recently settled a lawsuit with the borough that he filed against her, said that he was pleased with council’s decision and that it will be a “breath of fresh air” to have a third party handle zoning instead of someone with “individual bias.”

“I think it will be more fair, more transparent,” said Santayana.

In addition to this shake up, four new council members were sworn in Tuesday: Robert Prescott, Robinn Mikalic, Lewis Evans, and Charles West.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Delaney was named as council president and Clarence Hogan was named vice president.

The Harveys Lake Council will meet next on Jan. 16, with a work session at 6:30 p.m. followed by the regular meeting at 7 p.m.