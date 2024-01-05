🔊 Listen to this

SHICKSHINNY — A Huntington Township man was arraigned Thursday on allegations he stole items belonging to the Northwest Area School District in an ongoing investigation regarding a theft spree in the Shickshinny area since November.

The latest criminal complaint filed against Michael J. Cope, 53, of Cope Road, by the Pennsylvania State Police at Shickshinny alleges he stole a Scotsman ice machine, four power tools and six push brooms from the Northwest Area School District in 2023.

Cope admitted to the thefts from the school district during an interview with investigators, the criminal complaint says.

Cope was arraigned by District Judge Carol A. Davenport of Shickshinny on charges of theft and receiving stolen property. Cope was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $30,000 bail on the latest charges.

State police at Shickshinny previously charged Cope with stealing items from several locations in the Shickshinny area:

Grange Road, Huntington Township: State police allege Cope stole a Bobcat skid loader, a Snap On scissor lift, an engine hoist, two engine motor stands, a tire changing machine and a battery charger from a barn on Nov. 13.

Search Street, Shickshinny: State police allege Cope stole a snow thrower from a residence on Nov. 22.

In a non-theft related case, Cope is facing charges he initiated a pursuit with state police in Union and Hunlock townships on Nov. 18.