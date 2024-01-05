🔊 Listen to this

FAIRVIEW TWP. — A man from Fairveiw Township was arrested Thursday on allegations he downloaded and saved images of child sexual abuse materials.

Robert G. Stibick Jr., 48, of Lee Avenue, admitted he used his cellular phone to search and view child sexual abuse materials when confronted by Luzerne County detectives, according to court records.

A forensic examination of Stibick’s phone revealed more than 30 images of child sexual abuse materials, court records say.

During an interview with detectives, court records say, Stibick said he had a hidden folder on his phone estimating approximately 500 additional images of child sexual abuse materials.

Detectives with the District Attorney’s Office, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Pennsylvania State Police Northeast Computer Crime Unit, initiated an investigation when they received a Cyber Tip on Wednesday.

The Cyber Tip involved a phone number registered to Stibick was used to upload four images of child sexual abuse materials, court records say.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Stibick’s phone and encountered him in the driveway of his home.

Stibick was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Webby of Wright Township on 30 counts of child pornography and one count of criminal use of communication facility. Stibick was released after posting $30,000 bail.

Fairview Township police assisted in the investigation.