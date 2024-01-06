🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Community College is offering cost-free tuition and books to Pittston Area High School students who enroll in LCCC’s Early College program.

The Early College program offers high school students the opportunity to enroll in college courses and earn college credit, helping prepare them for higher learning and increasing academic success and retention. This opportunity was made possible by an EITC (Educational Improvement Tax Credit) contribution designed to enhance educational programs and opportunities for the region’s students. All applicable costs are covered.

Students in the Pittston Area School District can enroll in a variety of college courses either online or at LCCC’s convenient, downtown Pittston location. Most often, Early College students choose General Education courses that work with most majors and transfer to four-year institutions. General Education courses include BIO 101, ART 110, SPE 125, SOC 101, and ENG 101, all offered after the school day at the downtown Pittston location of Luzerne County Community College.

Early College students interested in career pathways could choose from a variety of LCCC’s entry level courses, such Business, Criminal Justice, and Education courses. In addition, students are eligible for EMS 101, which will be offered at the downtown Pittston location this spring. For students 16 years or older, interested in the medical field or in serving as an EMT, this class provides the foundation for basic emergency care training which directly follows the National Standard Curriculum and concludes with Pennsylvania State Certification as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT).

LCCC’s Spring semester begins Tuesday, Jan. 16. Seats are still available for in-person and online courses. For more information on the Early College program or to register, please call (570) 740-0482 or email [email protected].