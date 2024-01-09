🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — This morning, Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George C. Brown announced that the Solomon Creek flood gates at Waller Street and Regent Street would be closed, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The mayor said these closures are out of an “abundance of caution,” given the current weather reports.

Any further closures will be announced as needed.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.