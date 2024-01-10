🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Visit Luzerne County on Wednesday announced the launch of the new Visit Luzerne County Pizza Trail, a mobile, interactive trail feauturing over 40 local pizzerias that would give pizza lovers the chance to visit their favorite spots and collect prizes along the way.

Those who sign up to participate in the trail are encouraged to visit as many participating pizzerias as possible to win a wide array of prizes, including stickers, a ceramic mug, a travel tumbler, a hoodie, a candle, and a backpack emblazoned with the names of all participating places.

“Everyone knows that Northeastern Pennsylvania has the best pizza in the country, and many of those great pizzerias are right here in Luzerne County,” said Alan K. Stout, executive director of Visit Luzerne County, in a press release. “How many times have we all heard from people that have moved out of the area say that the first thing they do when they come home for a visit is order a pizza?”

While everyone has their favorite pizza parlors, Stout said that the promotion will encouage participants to branch out and try something new.

According to the press release, People can sign up for the trail by going to www.visitluzernecounty.com and follow the prompts to enter their phone number and email address. The pizza trail is a free, mobile-optimized web application, not an app, and will not take up storage on your phone. All information will be delivered to participants via SMS and email.

Pizza trail participants will check into a restaurant on their phone and earn points for each check-in. Then, through the same program, they’ll be able to redeem those accumulated points for pizza trail themed prizes.

“The whole pizza trail process is easy and user friendly,” said Sarah Harris, director of sales and marketing at Visit Luzerne County. “You can sort through our participating pizza places and filter by location, and even easily find the places that offer gluten free and cauliflower crust pizza. All of the data is kept secure by a third-party company dedicated to building these trails for communities all over the country.”

Participating pizzerias include:

Valley Pizza and Subs

Fratello’s Pizzeria

Leggio’s Italian Restaurant — Wilkes-Barre and Dallas

Sicilian Bella Festa

Breaker Brewing Co.

Pizza Perfect

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre, Edwardsville, and Harveys Lake

Pizza L’Oven Hanover

Colarusso’s Hanover

Dino’s Italian Restaurant

Arcaro’s the Next Generation

Tony’s Pizzeria Pittston

Mimmo’s Pizza

Norm’s Pizza and Eatery

Happy Pizza

Pizza Heaven

Napoli’s Pizza

Shelley’s Pizza Luzerne

Revello’s Old Forge Pizza

Bernie’s Pizza

Nello’s Pizza

Vesuvio’s Pizza – Wilkes-Barre, Edwardsville, and Harveys Lake

King’s Ristorante Mountain Top

Alta Pizzeria

Franco’s Pizza

Tommy’s Pizza Corner

Rodanos/Franklins

Benito’s Restaurant

Shelley’s Pizza Carey Ave.

Larry’s Pizza and Pub

Ricci’s Pizza

Angelo’s Pizza

Reds Subs and Pizza

The Frog Pond