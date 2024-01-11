🔊 Listen to this

Mark Flaherty, soon to be former owner of CrisNics Irish Pub, is seen with two of his longtime employees, Cheryl Hendricks (30 years), left, and Denise Mendoza (20 years).

Mark Flaherty and his mother, Lorraine, are seen taking a shot behind the bar at CrisNics Irish Pub.

CrisNics Irish Pub is located at the corner of Barney and Horton streets in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE — The first time John “Bounce” Dennis walked into CrisNics Irish Pub, he said he felt at home.

Dennis, 40 of Courtdale, will make CrisNics his new home after reaching a deal with long-time owner Mark Flaherty.

As soon as the papers are signed and the ink is dry, Dennis, a well known DJ, will become the popular bar/restaurant’s new owner — and in his first decision in charge, Dennis said he plans to make zero changes.

“Everything will stay the same,” Dennis said. “The menu will be the same, the hours of operation will stay the same and the employees will all remain. And as always, our customers will be our main focus.”

Flaherty, who bought CrisNics from Phil McCabe, who owned it for 50 years, said he will will stick around to help Dennis transition into the new guy in charge and he will chip in wherever and whenever he is needed.

“I love this place and I want Bounce to be successful,” said Flaherty, who has been in the bar/restaurant business for nearly 40 years. “This has been a great place with great employees and great customers.”

Two long-time employees, Cheryl Hendricks (30 years) and Denise Mendoza (20 years), will stay on staff.

“I’m excited about this,”Hendricks said. “It will be a change, but I’m sure Bounce will be as easy to work for as Mark has been. This is a family here and we treat our customers like family. It’s a great place.”

In an emotional message posted on Facebook, Dennis introduced himself to the CrisNics faithful.

“CrisNic’s will be under new ownership, but nothing will change,” Dennis wrote. “Please continue to patronize us for the same great service and your favorite bites to eat.”

Dennis continued:

“I hope this message finds you all in great spirits. My name is John Dennis, and I am thrilled to introduce myself as the soon-to-be new owner of your beloved watering hole.

“I’d like to extend my sincere heartfelt gratitude to Mark and Colleen Flaherty for entrusting me with there amazing establishment they’ve built together.

“Firstly, I want to express my deep admiration for the incredible community that has gathered around this remarkable pub. It’s not just about the great drinks or the fantastic food, but it’s the warmth, laughter, and camaraderie shared among friends and strangers alike that make CrisNics a truly special place.

“I understand that changes in ownership can sometimes stir concerns. However, I want to reassure everyone that the essence of CrisNics Irish Pub will remain untouched. The soul of this pub has always been its loyal customers, and the dedicated staff. My role is merely to ensure that this tradition of community and quality continues to thrive.

“The signature drinks you love, the hearty meals you crave, and, most importantly, the friendly faces of our staff that you look forward to seeing — all will remain the same.

“I want to retain the essence that made you fall in love with CrisNics in the first place.

“Moving forward, I am excited to get to know each and every one of you.

“Please feel free to reach out and say hello as I am eager to be a part of the stories, the celebrations, and the simple, everyday moments.”

***

IF YOU GO

CrisNics Irish Pub

189 Barney St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702

Service options: Outdoor seating; live music; bar games.

Hours: Opens at 3 p.m.

Phone: 570-823-5199

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.