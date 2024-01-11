🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — A man detained on a judge’s bench warrant in Lackawanna County spat in the face of a Plains Township police officer, according to charges filed.

The incident began when Plains Township police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on St. James Street involving Antonio Alberto Santiago, 35, and another man Wednesday.

A records check revealed Santiago was wanted by the Lackawanna County Sheriff’s Department on a judge’s bench warrant.

Online court records say the bench warrant was issued for Santiago Nov. 28 on charges of theft, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

As Plains Township police transferred Santiago to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, he called an officer a vulgar name and threatened to spit, according to court records.

Police in court records say Santiago turned and spat striking an officer in the face.

Santiago was arraigned by District Judge Daniel O’Donnell of Butler Township on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated harassment by prisoner and harassment. Santiago was jailed for lack of $50,000 on the charges and held on the Lackawanna County bench warrant.