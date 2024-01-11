🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — Police in Dallas Township charged Jason William Shiber, 45, with yelling racial slurs and threatening a neighbor on Upper Demunds Road late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the 300 block of Upper Demunds Road just before 9 p.m. Wednesday on a complaint Shiber was standing outside a neighbor’s residence threatening to “kill him,” “put him in the river,” and yelling a racial slur, according to court records.

Surveillance footage showed Shiber making the threats and racial slurs, and accused the neighbor of “(expletive) up his health,” court records say.

Police returned to the residence just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday when Shiber stood in the driveway refusing to let his neighbor leave. Shiber continued to threaten and wanting to fight the neighbor and pledged to install a gate to block the driveway, according to court records.

Police in court records say Shiber has previously harassed and threatened the neighbor.

Shiber was arraigned by District Judge Daniel O’Donnell of Butler Township on two counts each of stalking, harassment and disorderly conduct and one count of ethnic intimidation. Shiber was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.