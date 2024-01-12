Officer and suspect taken to a trauma center after the incident

SCRANTON — An investigation is underway after authorities say a police officer was shot in Scranton Thursday morning.

The shooting took place at the intersection of North Main Avenue and Swetland Street where a Scranton police officer and a suspect were shot. The gunfire erupted at around 4:30 a.m.

Investigators say the officer and the suspect, whose names have not been released, are being treated at Geisinger CMC. As of Thursday night, officials say the officer’s injuries are considered life-threatening. The suspect’s condition is not considered life-threatening.

CMC’s ER and ICU were in lockdown status, with heavy police and security presence in those areas, other than normal operations for staff and other patients.

State and Scranton police say this shooting was gang-related. Investigators say this shooting is connected to reports of shots fired in other Scranton neighbors overnight, including Prospect, Harrison, and Hyde Park Avenues. The officer was in this neighborhood checking out a report of shots fired when gunfire started.

“It’s scary the biggest thing to me, I’m older but you worry about the kids who are getting ready to go to school go, to work, you’ve got to wonder was anybody else hurt that day? Probably don’t even know about it, they shot a police officer, they shot him out of desperation, what else did this man do,” said Mark Lugiano of Scranton.

Investigators returned to Prospect Avenue Thursday afternoon to collect evidence at one of the homes that was struck by gunfire. Police say the other shooting happened on the 400 block of Harrison Avenue.

“The investigation reveals the shootings were not random, but were targeted they occurred in the area of the 400 block of Harrison Avenue and the 300 block of Prospect Avenue,” stated Maj, Mike Carroll, of the Pennsylvania State Police.

“We always felt secure around here as you can see I walk my dog almost every morning, we go out for a walk and we have never seen anything out of the normal, you know,” said Carlos Gonzalez Carranza, a neighbor.

State police are investigating all three shootings in conjunction with the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office.

Police also issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for 19-year-old Jeremiah Cleveland for questioning in connection with the officer-involved shooting.

Several hours later the BOLO was canceled with information that Cleveland had been located. Police have not commented on why they were looking for Cleveland.

Due to the investigation, the Scranton School District is operating on a flexible instruction day under a two-hour delay.