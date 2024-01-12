🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A man from Oil City lost playing hide-and-seek with Wilkes-Barre Township police inside Sam’s Club when he fled Wegman’s without paying for merchandise on Thursday.

Steven Leroy Smith, 63, was found by officers in a Sam’s Club employee-only section hiding behind a cardboard crushing machine, according to court records.

Charged with stealing items from Wegman’s, Smith was also charged with defiant trespass when he rushed into Sam’s Club without showing a Sam’s Club membership card, court records say.

According to the criminal complaint:

A loss prevention officer at Wegman’s called police reporting a man wearing a brown coat, blue shirt and khaki pants was concealing items just before 11:30 a.m.

The suspect, identified as Smith, fled Wegman’s and was spotted entering Sam’s Club, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say Smith ignored the door greeter at Sam’s Club failing to show the club’s membership card.

When officers entered Sam’s Club, Smith was spotted at the food counter.

Smith fled further into Sam’s Club and moved through the food section before officers found him hiding behind the cardboard crushing machine, the complaint says.

When Smith was searched, police did not find a Sam’s Club membership card.

After Smith was detained, police learned he stole three allergy medications, supplements and a fruit bowl with a total value of $180, the complaint says.

Smith was arraigned by District Judge Daniel O’Donnell of Butler Township on charges of retail theft, criminal trespass, defiant trespass and evading arrest or detention. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail.