Mother of Elliot Steed found dead inside Plymouth house

WILKES-BARRE — Police in Wilkes-Barre City added a firearm offense in the domestic violence case against Elliot Steed, whose mother was found dead inside her Plymouth residence in December.

Steed, 36, was initially charged by city police on allegations he aimed a firearm at his girlfriend during an argument about infidelity inside their shared residence on Mill Street, Wilkes-Barre, on Dec. 19, according to court records.

Police on Friday withdrew the domestic violence charges only to refile the case adding a firearm offense against Steed.

Steed was re-arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy of Wilkes-Barre on charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and illegal possession of a firearm. Steed was jailed without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility as Malloy deemed him a flight risk.

Steed’s girlfriend told police that Steed had told his mother to prepare funeral arraignments as Steed was going to kill his girlfriend and himself, according to court records.

City police recovered a 9mm handgun loaded with 12 rounds from under a mattress inside the Mill Street residence, court records say.

A day after the alleged threat on Mill Street, Wilkes-Barre, Steed’s mother, Ann Marie Murphy, 66, was found dead inside her Plymouth home on Gardner Street on Dec. 20.

An autopsy by forensic pathologist Dr. Charles Siebert revealed Murphy died from multiple stab wounds and blunt head trauma, according to the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Jill Matthews ruled Murphy’s death a homicide. No charges after been filed in connection with Murphy’s death.

As previously reported in The Times Leader, sometime after Murphy was killed, Steed fled Pennsylvania in his mother’s vehicle and checked into a hospital in New Jersey under an alias, where he reportedly accused his family of trying to kill him.