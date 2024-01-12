🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — The Scranton Police detective who was injured Thursday during a West Scranton shooting is a Luzerne County native who previously worked with three area departments.

Detective Kyle Gilmartin, who serves in the department’s Major Crimes Unit and the Auto Theft Task Force, has been with SPD for nine years, according to a Pennsylvania State Police release.

Gilmartin remained in critical but stable condition at Geisinger CMC on Friday.

“During these challenging moments, we express our profound gratitude for the unwavering support from our community,” the PSP release said. “Additionally, we want to extend public appreciation for the exceptional backing from our law enforcement partners, particularly the Pennsylvania State Police, who have been instrumental in advancing the ongoing investigation.

Gilmartin is a 2008 graduate of Holy Redeemer High School and he graduated from the Lackawanna College Police Academy in 2010.

In 2015, Gilmartin joined the Scranton Police Department, He has also worked as a police officer in Ashley, Wilkes-Barre Township and Pittston Township.

According to our newsgathering partners at WBRE/WYOU:

The shooting took place at the intersection of North Main Avenue and Swetland Street where a Scranton police officer and a suspect were shot. The gunfire erupted at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

As police investigated the area, troopers say those officers encountered a suspect on North Decker Court. During this encounter, the suspect reportedly opened fire on officers hitting one in the head. The other officer returned fire, shooting the suspect.

As of Thursday night, officials say the officer’s injuries are considered life-threatening. The suspect’s condition is not considered life-threatening.

Pennsylvania State Police at Dunmore arrested 19-year-old Jeremiah Cleveland, from Mayfield, a man they say was involved in two drive-by shootings overnight that drew police to the 400 block of Harrison Avenue at 11:50 p.m. and the 300 block of Prospect Avenue eight minutes later.

Cleveland is not being charged with the shooting of the officer, but he is being charged for allegedly firing shots into a home, recklessly endangering other people, and illegally carrying a firearm.

Officials have not identified the suspect accused of shooting the Scranton police officer at this time. Police are asking anyone with information on this case to call 570-963-3156.

As developments unfold in the investigation, State Police will continue to provide updates.