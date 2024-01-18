Jimmy Finn takes over business from Greg Hunsinger

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Huns’ Café 99 is officially under new ownership as of Thursday, with previous owner Greg Hunsinger selling the business after 24 years to a longtime employee.

The local bar and grill, located at 99 George Ave., is now owned by Jimmy Finn, along with his wife, Leah Finn. Finn has had a long working relationship with Hunsinger and worked as a bartender at Huns’ Cafe 99 for over two decades.

During a phone interview Thursday, Hunsinger, 56, said that Finn was “the heart and soul” of the cafe and that he knew Finn would keep the place “thriving.”

“Jimmy deserves it,” he said.

Hunsinger previously sold his other restaurant, Huns’ West Side Cafe in Luzerne, to Christine Day, another long-time employee who worked for Hunsinger for 13 years.

“I’ve been in this industry for 30 years,” he said. “I just figured it was time to let someone younger take over.”

While he’d been talking to Finn about buying the business for a few years, they only started the official process a few months ago. With the ink on the official documents still wet, Hunsinger said he could hardly believe that the sale was real.

“When I wake up tomorrow and I don’t have to go down there, then maybe it’ll finally hit me,” he said.

Efforts to reach Finn were not immediately successful, but the new business owner did write a lengthy post on his Facebook page thanking his family for their support, as well as Hunsinger for giving him the opportunity to buy the bar.

“We aren’t going to change much at the bar, as we’re firm believers in ‘if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.’ We do have a few ideas up our sleeves, but nothing major,” the post read.