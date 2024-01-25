🔊 Listen to this

A man living in Wilkes-Barre who was named a suspect in the fatal shooting outside an adult entertainment venue in Old Forge last month was killed during a shootout with deputy U.S. Marshals near South Brunswick, N.J., on Wednesday.

Shamar Leggette, 41, was located at the MHO Inn and Suites in Monmouth Junction where he refused to exit resulting in a standoff, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

When Leggette did emerge, he came out shooting as deputy U.S. Marshals fired back, killing him at the scene.

State police said Leggette was the gunman who fatally shot Khayree Abdurruzzaq, 34, outside Club VIP Diamond Club in Old Forge on Dec. 3.

Abdurruzzaq was transported to Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, where he died in the emergency room.

The incident Wednesday began when state police at Dunmore received a call from Attorney Ellis Palivdas, who reported his client, Samantha Martinez, was allegedly being held against her will by Leggette.

State police said Martinez and Leggette were “significant” suspects in the fatal shooting of Abdurruzzaq.

Investigative techniques located Martinez and Leggette to the South Brunswick, N.J., area where their vehicle was found parked at the motel.

Martinez exited the motel room but Leggette refused.

Leggette eventually exited the motel room shooting at deputy U.S. Marshals who returned fire, state police said.

State police investigators at the Dunmore barracks were at the scene of the shooting near South Brunswick.

Martinez allegedly confessed to driving Leggette to the Diamond Club when Abdurruzzaq was fatally shot, state police stated.

State police said Leggette, who was living in Wilkes-Barre at the time of the Diamond Club shooting, is a member of the Crips street gang.

Leggette was also wanted by authorities in Providence, R.I., for an armed robbery and assault, and by authorities in New York City for the robbery of a bishop during a live-stream of church services at teh Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Brooklyn in July 2022.

State police stated Leggette was further wanted for violating conditions of parole in New York for an attempted murder charge.

Martinez remains in custody in Middlesex County, N.J.