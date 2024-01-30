🔊 Listen to this

HUNTINGTON TWP. — An arrest warrant was issued Monday for Michael Shales, 48, of Stillwater, after he allegedly aimed a rifle at a woman on Bonnieville Road, according to the Pennsylvania State Police at Shickshinny.

Troopers responded to a report of an active domestic disturbance involving a firearm at about 11:16 p.m. Sunday.

During the investigation, state police allege Shales threatened to kill the woman, 47, while holding and attempting to load a rifle.

State police allege the woman was assaulted by Shales before he fled the residence.

Shales is wanted on charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and reckless endangering.

District Judge Carol A. Davenport of Shickshinny issued the arrest warrant.