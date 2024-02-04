Doctors see multiple factors fueling the surge

🔊 Listen to this

For those in the medical profession the rise in syphilis cases — as well as other Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) — has a pretty easy fix: Get tested (you and your partner), get treated if needed, and repeat as necessary. The causes of such a surge in preventable diseases, on the other hand, are tougher to suss out.

(Statistics on STIs in Luzerne County can be seen in the accompanying charts.)

“There’s a lot of discussion about the ‘why,’” Geisinger infectious disease physician Dr. Alison Brodginski said. “I think it’s multi-factoral.”

For starters, “a lot of it may be social behavior, people putting themselves at higher risk.” Increased use of illicit drugs, for example, could be leading to increases in risky sexual behavior.

COVID-19 may contribute as well. “There is some speculation that, coming out of the pandemic, individuals just aren’t as inclined to enter health care facilities as they once were, for those prevention screenings.” People may fear that entering a “health care space” increases their risk of getting exposed to COVID or other easily spread infections concentrated where sick people get treated, such as hospitals.

Politics plays a part, thanks to pressure to rein in government spending. “There have been some cuts to resources at different levels that come into play,” Brodginski said. These reductions generally do not impact facilities run by health care companies like Geisinger, but can hurt “our community partners” such as clinics, outreach organizations and municipal health departments, reducing their ability to provide education on the issue, and to provide free blood screenings.

There is also some evidence of a shortage of bicillin, the preferred antibiotic for treating syphilis. “It’s not really hitting us here in Northeast Pennsylvania,” Brodginski said. Geisinger has received notices and data about shortages elsewhere, but “thankfully there has not been an instant where we could not get bicillin.”

“The shortage is kind of like the chicken and the egg,” she added. “It’s tough to say if the shortage is because of the increase in cases, or if the increase is the result of a shortage.”

There are alternative treatments in some cases, “but for those who are pregnant and have syphilis, there is one drug, and that’s bicillin.”

The number of pregnant women giving birth to infants with syphilis has become one of the biggest concerns in the current surge. The cases of congenital syphilis have increased tenfold in the last decade, prompting state Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen to visit the Kirby Health Center in Wilkes-Barre last November to get the message out: If you are pregnant, visit one of the free testing and treatment centers and make sure you aren’t infected with something that can be passed on to your newborn.

And the disease can be much more dangerous to a newborn than to an adult, Dr. Darrell McBride stressed.

Also an infectious disease physician, McBride holds several titles at Geisinger, including regional assistant dean for student affairs at the central campus of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. “It’s definitely more dangerous in a child. When a baby is born the immune system is mostly reliant on antibiotics from the mother. Diseases like this progress a lot faster in a child than in an adult person. So congenital STIs carry significant morbidity and mortality.”

There is another important point to be made about STIs, McBride added. “They are treatable, but it’s far more important to be preventable than treatable. Some of the rise in cases is from how people are being screened.” With most diseases, people don’t get tested until they have symptoms. That doesn’t work in these cases. “STIs may be asymptomatic. With chlamydia, only 5% to 10% of men are likely to have symptoms, for women it’s 10-15%. It is the same with syphilis. And the symptoms often occur on areas (of the body) that people don’t check routinely.”

The most frequent symptom of syphilis, Brodginski noted, can come “fairly quickly after the infection occurs, and is most commonly characterized with a painless, firm ulceration at the site of where syphilis entered the body, most commonly the genitals.”

But again, it’s painless.

“If that is left untreated, the syphilis then goes into a more primary phase where we see it spread through the body, typically in the form of a rash. But it is not itchy, and that’s another hallmark of the disease. Typically it is on the palms of hands and soles of the feet,” Brodginski continued.

“We sometimes call syphilis the great imitator. We have these kind of hallmark features, but it doesn’t always present that way, and it can sometimes come across as a common rash, or eczema.” Left untreated, later symptoms — sometimes decades later — can be much more serious, including “more organ involvement: brain, heart, joints, bones.”

The treatment depends partly on what stage the disease is in. Catching it early usually means a single intramuscular shot of bicillin with several follow-up blood tests over time to assure it has been eradicated. If you have been infected for a year, or don’t know when the infection occurred, you may require three doses, spread over three weeks.

But, Brodginski and McBride stressed, syphilis and other STIs are not one-and-done infections. You don’t build an immunity, and can be re-infected as often as you are exposed. “It’s important that screening isn’t based on symptoms, but on sexual activity,” McBride said. It’s also important, Brodginski added, that your partner get tested as well. If you have the infection and get it treated but your partner also has it and is not treated, you likely will get it again. “That’s really a key point.”

While sexual activity (and level of risk to exposure) should help determine when to test for STIs, there is one situation that should always prompt a woman to get tested: Pregnancy. Those who enter prenatal care at institutions like Geisinger get screened, but the rise in congenital syphilis seems to be clear evidence that many pregnant woman are not being tested.

“If you are not engaged in any type of prenatal care, there are reasons why this is important,” Brodginski said. “This is easily detected and easily treated. But we have to get the community out there to know where you can go for testing and evaluation.“

A good place to start, aside from having a primary care physician you see regularly, is the Pennsylvania Department of Health Website, which includes a “Sexually Transmitted Disease Program” section at health.pa.gov/topics/programs/STD/. It includes a link to a “Statewide listing of STD clinics by county.”

***

SPECIAL REPORT

The Times Leader teamed up with Eyewitness News for this look at the rise of Sexually Transmitted Infections in Luzerne County. You can see their report at www.pahomepage.com.