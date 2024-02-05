🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Pittston was recently sentenced to state prison for sending sexually explicit messages to a Kingston police detective posing online as a 15-year-old boy.

Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced James Edward Boroznoff, 34, to 15 months to three years in state prison on charges of criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor and four years probation for criminal use of communication facility.

Boroznoff did not contest the charges when he entered a no contest plea Sept. 18.

Court records say Boroznoff contacted who he believed was a teenage boy on a social media platform on Jan. 24. The boy advised Boroznoff he was 15-years-old and in response, Boroznoff asked when the boy would be 16.

Boroznoff suggested he would pick up the boy to “just hang out,” and would not do anything sexually until the boy turned 16, court records say.

Online conversations became more explicit with Boroznoff detailing lewd acts he performs on himself and soliciting the boy to send him a nude photography while explaining graphic sexual acts he was interested in doing, court records say.

Boroznoff is required to register his address as a sex offender for 25 years under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Assistant District Attorney Carly Levandoski prosecuted.