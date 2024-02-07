🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A felony charge of aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of simple assault, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment were dismissed against Andrew Joseph Kuniskas, 44, at a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court on Tuesday.

Jackson Township police charged Kuniskas, of Pine Tree Road, on allegations he assaulted a woman known to him inside a residence on Shady Rill Road on July 9, 2023, according to the criminal complaint.

Police in the complaint say the woman suffered facial injuries and was treated at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

A district judge dismissed the charges against Kuniskas when the woman failed to appear to testify at the preliminary hearing, which had been continued multiple times.