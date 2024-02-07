Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
WILKES-BARRE — A surveillance picture was released by Wilkes-Barre City police of a man they say removed cash from a juvenile’s wallet at Tacos el Torito on Carey Avenue earlier this week.
Police reported the man entered the restaurant at about 6:50 p.m. Monday and stole cash from a wallet of a juvenile employee.
About $100 was stolen, police said.
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Wilkes-Barre police at 570-208-4120.