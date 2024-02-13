🔊 Listen to this

A snow flake hits the lens reflected by the headlights of a PennDOT plow on Main Street in Sugar Notch at 5:10 a.m. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

Iron Triangle looking toward Park Avenue in Wilkes-Barre 7:04 a.m. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

Since boats have names, I named my Hummer H3 Adventure MAXIMUS the day I got that beast.

And it is a beast in the snow.

Or so I thought this morning.

About 100 yards from my house on my way to the headquarters of The Times Leader building in downtown Wilkes-Barre, I fish tailed as I slowly took a corner.

Caught me by surprise as MAXIMUS was in high four-wheel drive. Made it to the top of the hill and placed it in low four-wheel drive.

As I drove up another hill that has a slight bend, I felt the back end begin to fish tail again and let off the gas.

What was going on? MAXIMUS never did this in other snow storms.

So I stopped and checked if there was ice under the road covered snow. Surely, there was. Explains why MAXIMUS was acting funny. Good boy MAXIMUS!

My morning commute usually takes me less than 15 minutes as I reside about 9 miles from downtown. This morning, the drive was about 25 minutes as I took my time.

Once I made it out of my little hometown borough, Main Street in Ashley and Hanover Township that turns into Hazle Street in Wilkes-Barre began to become more clear. Side streets were understandably still snow covered.

The snow came down in a vengeance this morning.

Where I walk my dog every morning, the snow measured just under 7 inches high up on a trail’s ridge while 400 feet lower in elevation on my deck, the snow was just under 5 inches.

As my dog and I headed to the trail just after 5 a.m., Main Street in my town had not been touched. While we were up there walking in seven inches of snow, I noticed plow trucks below through the trees tackling the snow covered road.

Kudos to the road departments and plow drivers.