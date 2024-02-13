🔊 Listen to this

EDWARDSVILLE — A woman from Edicott, N.Y., is facing charges she yelled a bomb was inside Planet Fitness causing the building to be evacuated and searched last month.

Christina M. Bove, 49, told a man not to go inside because a bomb was inside the fitness facility just after midnight on Jan. 17, according to court records.

The man told an employee who contacted police in Edwardsville.

A police canine unit from Newport Township searched the fitness center finding nothing suspicious.

According to the criminal complaint:

A man walking into the fitness center told an employee that a woman yelled a bomb was inside the building.

Police questioned Bove who was found inside a vehicle parked outside.

Bove claimed she was in the area and staying in the parking lot waiting to visit her children.

Bove told police a man carrying a bucket told her a bomb was inside Planet Fitness and relayed the information to a man walking into the building.

Police in the complaint say Bove further claimed she works with state and federal law enforcement agencies “searching for people.”

Police reviewed surveillance footage that showed Bove loitering in the parking lot alone with no man carrying a bucket approaching her, the complaint says.

Bove is facing charges of bomb threats, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.