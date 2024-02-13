🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A female teenager was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center for a gunshot wound sustained in the basement of a residence on Maffett Street early Monday morning, Wilkes-Barre police reported.

Police responded to the residence for a shooting just after 3 a.m. and found a female teenager with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

Officers rendered administrative aid until emergency responders arrived at the scene.

Three other juvenile females were with the victim.

Police learned with speaking with the three females that the shooting happened in the basement of the residence.

The scene was processed by the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop P, Forensic Services Unit.

The investigation is continuing, police said.