Monmouth University Polling Institute found 18% believed in alleged conspiracy

Nearly one in five Americans believe pop star Taylor Swift is tied to a supposed liberal deep state plot to reelect President Joe Biden, a new poll revealed.

About 18% of those surveyed answered in the affirmative when asked: “Do you think that a covert government effort for Taylor Swift to help Joe Biden win the presidential election actually exists?”

The finding is all the more shocking because fewer than half of all Americans had even heard of the claims about Swift, which have been fanned by her attention-grabbing romance with Super Bowl winning star Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Welcome to the 2024 election,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, which carried out the survey.

The Swift conspiracy theory posits that the pop icon is being promoted by dark liberal forces to brainwash American youth into supporting Biden and Democrats over former President Donald Trump.

For whatever reason, adherents of the unproven idea believe it’s suspicious that Swift is dating Kelce, who is a vocal proponent of vaccinations and appears in ads for drug-maker Pfizer.

Swift hasn’t endorsed anyone in the 2024 election although she did back a losing Democratic Senate candidate in Tennessee in 2018.

The claims are mostly being spread by Trump supporters, with 83% of those who believe the claims backing the former president, the poll found. About 73% of them believe Trump’s false claims that Biden didn’t really win the 2020 election.

The poll did have some optimistic findings. More than two-thirds of the American public approve of Swift encouraging her fans to vote in the upcoming election, although Republicans were more suspicious of those efforts than Democrats.