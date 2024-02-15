🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A large amount of Mikita and Dewalt power tools were stolen from two utility trucks by an unknown suspect who used a tool to cut door hinges, Wilkes-Barre Township police reported.

The theft occurred in the area of of the Sunoco service station on state Route 309 at about 1 a.m. Feb. 12.

The suspect used a tool to cut door hinges to access the trucks when he stole thousands of dollars worth of Mikita and Dewalt tools, police reported.

Video surveillance showed the suspect driving away in a dark colored mini van.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Wilkes-Barre Township Police at 570-606-4791 or by text 570-760-0215.