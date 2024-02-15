🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police in Wilkes-Barre Township are investigating an attempted robbery involving four people at Tobacco King on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard.

Police reported four unknown people threatened a store clerk and attempted to steal merchandise at about 7:25 p.m. Saturday.

One of the four stated they had a firearm but no weapon was shown, police reported.

Police released a surveillance picture of the four unknown people.

Anyone who can identify any of the four people is asked to call Wilkes-Barre Township Police at 570-606-4791 or by text 570-760-0215.