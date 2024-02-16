Senate candidate speaks at event in Luzerne County

🔊 Listen to this

Rep. Mike Cabell, R-Butler Township; Shana Stefanick, National Director of Business Development, STR Behavioral Health; listen as Kingston Detective Edward Palka discusses how law enforcement deals with the fentanyl issue.

WYOMING — Dave McCormick, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, on Thursday bluntly said that China is the source of the fentanyl that is killing so many Americans — 106,000 last years, including more than 4,000 in Pennsylvania.

“Sanctions, military interdictions — we have to use every tool at our disposal to stop this deadly drug flow from China and protect our communities,” McCormick said during a panel discussion at the Wyoming Hose Company No. 2, 70 East Third St., Wyoming.

McCormick, 58, is the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate who is looking to defeat three-term incumbent U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton.

McCormick arrived in his new campaign bus for the roundtable discussion that was organized by “Building America’s Future,” which has launched the “America’s Future Tour” — a series of policy events on the issues that the organization says “will determine the nation’s future: the economy, national security, healthcare, energy, and more.”

Joining McCormick for the discussion were: Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston; Rep. Mike Cabell, R-Butler Township; District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce; Luzerne County Council Chair John Lombardo; Kingston Police Chief Rich Kotchik; Kingston Detective Edward Palka; and Shana Stefanick, National Director of Business Development, STR Behavioral Health.

McCormick discussed his plan to end China’s “free ride,” saying if elected he will push to stop the flow of fentanyl ingredients into the Western Hemisphere, end the chaos at the southern border, and support law enforcement.

“Our great commonwealth is under siege from this fentanyl crisis,” said McCormick. “We need to treat this as the national security threat it is, Step one is interdiction, it’s sanctions, and it’s dealing with China.”

McCormick says he would propose a six-point plan regarding relations with China:

• Ban illicit Chinese fentanyl ingredients and drug money from the Western Hemisphere.

• Ban China from realizing the benefits of permanent normal trade relations.

• Ban energy policies that make us more dependent on China — stop the purchase of lithium batteries and solar panels from China.

• Ban any U.S. investment or trade that supports the CCP’s national security state.

• Remove China from the World Health Organization.

• Stop China from purchasing more American farmland.

McCormick stressed the need to stop the flow of Chinese fentanyl ingredients and drug money. He tried to explain how fentanyl reaches NEPA and all other U.S regions by “connecting the dots: China to Mexico, to the U.S.”

McCormick contended that fentanyl is smuggled into the country at the southern border and then makes its way up to NEPA. He also said he would advocate for the need to expand mental health and drug treatment programs, as well as reduce the stigma associated with seeking treatment.

“The time is now for the U.S. to have real leadership,” McCormick said. “China wants to supplant America as the No. 1 world power. The U.S has been asleep regarding recognizing the threat that China poses. There has been an incredible surge in illegals entering the U.S. We must address that immediately.”

Chief Kotchik and Det. Palka discussed the increase in fentanyl usage. They noted that the drug is manufactured cheaply and it is being found in most street-purchased drugs. They said marijuana has been laced with fentanyl and it has resulted in fatalities.

Sanguedolce said harsher sentences showed a significant impact on drug trafficking,m however appellate court decisions reversed many victories. He said he hopes the state legislature will re-visit the issue and restore the more sever penalties.

Stefanick, a recovering heroin addict, said education and awareness are keys to preventing young people to “experiment.”

“Too often one experiment results in death,” she said.

Stefanick said increasing funding for drug treatment and prevention programs is critical.

Before adjourning the discussion, McCormick made a few more points.

“Ideas and leadership matter — and in this crucial moment, Washington is short on both,” he said. “China poses the gravest threat to our security and well-being since the end of World War II, and our nation’s leaders — including career politicians like Sen. Bob Casey — have gotten China wrong for more than two decades.

“We are in a contest for our prosperity, our security, our values.

Casey responds

Earlier this week, Casey, D-Scranton, released a statement on the Senate passage of the national security supplemental and the FEND Off Fentanyl Act by a vote of 70-29.

“The Senate also again passed the FEND Off Fentanyl Act, which would target the financial assets of the transnational criminal organizations producing fentanyl, from the chemical suppliers in China to the Mexican cartels producing and smuggling fentanyl into the U.S.,” Casey said. “It is now time for the House to stand on the side of the American people — and against Vladimir Putin, Hamas, Chinese criminal organizations, and Mexican drug cartels — and pass this bill quickly.

“However, with the omission of bipartisan border security provisions, we have missed an opportunity to make real progress on securing our border and stopping the flow of fentanyl coming from Mexico. Most of the fentanyl is being smuggled through official border crossings in vehicles and cargo and at present, our border protection officers do not have enough of the tools or resources they need to detect and stop fentanyl smuggling.”

Casey said the FEND Off Fentanyl Act, which targets, sanctions, and blocks the financial assets of transnational criminal organizations, from the chemical suppliers in China to the cartels that traffic the drugs from Mexico. Casey said he has been traveling around Pennsylvania meeting with law enforcement and families of victims of fentanyl overdoses as he pushes for passage of the FEND Off Fentanyl Act.

“David McCormick pretends to care about border security, but he said himself that he would have voted no on the bipartisan border deal,” Casey posted on the social media site X.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.