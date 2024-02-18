🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Dozens of people who were forced out of their apartments on Thursday night after a fire at a senior living complex in Wilkes-Barre are now back inside, according to our newsgathering partners at Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU.

Nineteen people were sent to the hospital, including one in critical condition on Thursday.

That’s how one resident described her experience when the place she calls home went up in flames. On Thursday a third alarm fire was called in at B’nai B’rith Apartments on East Northampton Street in Wilkes-Barre.

“I lived on the third floor, and it was totally covered with black smoke. I had four of my neighbors in there with me we couldn’t breathe,” said Mary Herman president of the tenants at B’nai B’rith.

One woman 28/22 News spoke with over the phone is currently in the burn center in Allentown recovering from her injuries. She says she looks forward to going back home but is scared.

“I inhaled a lot of smoke it was really bad. Yes I just wanna, I’m very scared I’m very weary but yes I wanna go,” says a resident at B’nai B’rith.

Saturday morning the residents of the high-rise were finally able to return home after taking shelter at GAR Middle School in Wilkes-Barre with help from the Red Cross and the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department.

“These people are very good to us. you know they fed us and everything you know they were really good with us,” added Leonard Font resident at B’nai B’rith

Returning home is not easy for some because it will never be the same again.

“I lost a friend and my friend’s dog passed. It’s a lot it’s like it didn’t hit me yet,” continued Herman.

“Go take a shower and relax because I can’t sleep for one day,” stated Josephine Ramirez resident from B’nai B’rith.

Everyone here says they do not know where they would be without the support of the community.

“Very helpful they wanna know what you need and they were very nice people and I’m very very grateful that I’m alive and it wasn’t god I would’ve been gone I would’ve been gone,” said Ramirez.

“I’m glad to be going home it was we all alive and I think we’ve gotten closer because of this,” says Herman.