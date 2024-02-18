Trixy Valentine leads winning team in event raising funds for KISS Theatre

WILKES-BARRE — Ten local celebrities took to the dance floor Saturday to raise money for a local children’s theater, providing an exciting night out for those attending the special event.

The Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre competition filled the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts with music, color and steps that found the crowd cheering for their favorite dancer and occasionally rising to their feet.

Those attending enjoyed not only the stellar performances, but refreshments and even a variety of desserts mid-way through the performance.

The annual event raises money for the nonprofit KISS Theatre, with 10 celebrities, each accompanied by a professional dance partner, taking the floor to a variety of music that ranged from traditional to rock-n-roll to hip hop.

‘Electric’ atmosphere

Event announcer Justin Correll described the atmosphere as “electric” as he stepped out onto the stage, opening the event and drawing applause from the crowd.

Correll said the event was a celebration of KISS Theatre, an inclusive organization which welcomes all young people and provides a spirit of kindness.

This year’s categories were: People’s Choice, Judge’s Choice and Children’s Choice.

Correll noted that Children’s Choice was back by popular demand and added another level of competition and fun.

Correll competed last year and won the People’s Choice award. He said taking the stage had been both rewarding and challenging.

Hosts Chelsea Strub and Chris Bohinski, both area media personalities, injected humor into the event, adding a colorful play-by-play as the dancers took to the floor.

Bohinski teased celebrity contestant Paola Giangiacomo about a security tag that clung to her glitter-filled dress.

Giangiacomo noticed the tag when she arrived at the Kirby Center, but didn’t let that stop her, Bohinski said.

Attorney Chris Opiel took to the stage with pro Alexa Martino, in a costume which included bright red suspenders.

Opiel admitted that dancing “wasn’t his thing,” but he had a great time supporting a great cause.

Drag queen Trixy Valentine and pro Emily Coolbaugh danced to an eclectic mix, bringing members of the audience to their feet.

Valentine described the performance as filled with “personality, attitude and confidence,” and was rewarded with stellar marks from judges.

Yatesville Mayor James Zarra with Joanne Monfiletto dancing to “Great Balls of Fire,” brought energy and fun to the event, decked in red and bearing huge smiles throughout the performance.

Monfiletto credited the celebrity dancers with working hard to learn the dances, especially those taking to the dance floor for the first time.

Serving as judges for the event were Holly K. Pilcavage, Gina Prokop-Malsky, Sarah Scinto and Tony Brooks, who not only provided scores on a ten-point scale, but also commentary on the performances.

‘The heart of the event’

During intermission, KISS Theatre “Littles,” “Middles” and “Teens” took to the stage, wowing the audience with their singing, dancing and acting skills, and drawing applause from the audience.

Strub described the young performers as the “heart of the event.”

Bohinski reminded the audience that money spent on support of the KISS Theatre was well spent, providing opportunities for young people to participate in theater and fulfill their potential.

He also noted that many of the KISS Theatre students were volunteering at the event.

The winners

Kids choice award: Drag queen Trixy Valentine with Emily Coolbaugh.

Judge’s choice award: Gov. Josh Shapiro’s NEPA Regional Director Drew Popish with Amanda Hall

People’s choice award – Third: Catalyst Power finance manager Steven Cooper with Elisa Rivera.

Second: Gov. Josh Shapiro’s NEPA Regional Director Drew Popish with Amanda Hall

First: Drag queen Trixy Valentine with Emily Coolbaugh.

Total raised: $ 56,450

The participants

• Broadcast journalist Paola Giangiacomo with Vince Burst.

• Bakery owner and Temple B’nai B’rith president Adam Thalenfeld with Cathie Julius.

• Thomas Meluskey from Mericle Commercial Real Estate with Marikate Sullivan.

• Guard Insurance premium auditor Katrina Wallace with Joe Wagner.

• Catalyst Power finance manager Steven Cooper with Elisa Rivera.

• Drag queen Trixy Valentine with Emily Coolbaugh.

• Yatesville Mayor James Zarra with Joanne Monfiletto.

• Gov. Josh Shapiro’s NEPA Regional Director Drew Popish with Amanda Hall.

• Grant Geldhof, a service coordinator for adults with autism as well as a bartender and waiter at Tiffany’s Tap & Grill in Eynon and a spin/TRX instructor at The Cycle Yard in Pittston, with Rebecca Buckman.

• Attorney Christopher Opiel with Alexa Martino.