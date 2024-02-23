🔊 Listen to this

EDWARDSVILLE — A woman from Exeter has filed a civil lawsuit in Luzerne County Court claiming she suffered serious head and back injuries when she unknowingly struck a water-filled pothole at the Narrows Shopping Center.

Attorney Peter Biscontini, of The Biscontini Law Firm in Kingston, recently filed the suit on behalf of Valerie Meade, who pulled into the shopping center with intentions to patronize the McDonald’s Restaurant on July 12, 2022.

Meade’s vehicle struck a pothole filled with water due to rainfall causing her to strike her head, the lawsuit alleges.

The suit claims Meade suffered a concussion and injury to her cervical neck spine causing pain down her left arm and continues to suffer headaches, dizziness and ringing in both ears. Meade further claims in the suit she also suffered a left knee injury and lower back pain.

The three count lawsuit alleges negligence upon the owners of the shopping center, Edwardsville Mall LP, of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Signature Acquisitions LLC, of Cranford, N.J., who at the time knew and were aware of the dangerous conditions due to numerous potholes that landscaped the parking lot.

In 2022, the owners of the shopping center faced scrutiny due to potholes in the parking lot that damaged vehicles, bent wheel rims and flattened tires. The situation of the parking lot resulted in a state elected official at the time to reach out to the shopping center’s owners to address condition of the parking lot.

The parking lot was repaved in sections and potholes filled in late July and August 2022.

The suit says there were no warning signs, construction cones or other indicators warning motorists, such as Meade, about the numerous potholes that littered the parking lot.

Meade is also seeking punitive damages due to injuries she allegedly sustained.

The suit also names N.A.P.W. Chemical Supplies of Kingston as a defendant.

Attempts to reach attorneys representing the shopping center owners, Harry T. Coleman and Owen M. Coleman, of the Law Office of Harry T. Coleman in Carbondale, did not yield a response.