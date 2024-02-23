🔊 Listen to this

NEPA Music Teacher Association (NEPMTA) has announced the finalists for the third annual Luzerne County and Beyond … Got Talent Show.

Auditions were recently held with 25 performers chosen to compete at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7.

Chris Bohinski served as chairperson for the audition and judging event, along with co-chair Andrea Bogusko and Tom Hanlon, media assistant. The auditions were held in the media room at Holy Redeemer High School in Wilkes-Barre.

Judges included Caila Klaiss, Mark Klepaski, Lorenzo Medico, David Meehan, Judith Miller and Julie Sidoni.

The talent show has expanded beyond Luzerne County to include all counties in Pennsylvania. Many of the finalists hail from Lackawanna, Monroe, Pocono, Stroudsburg and beyond, in addition to Luzerne County.

The talent show raises money for music scholarships and is a highly anticipated family-oriented show. In all, $3,750 in cash prizes will be awarded. The panel of judges will choose first, second and third place winners, with prizes of $1,000; $750 and $500 and the audience will vote for their favorite performer with the top three vote getters receiving prizes of $750, $500 and $250.

Eddie Day Pashinski will return for his third year as master of ceremonies of the show, with Andrea Bogusko as chair and Chris Bohinski, host/producer of WBRE-WYOU PA Live! as co-chair. Both Bohinski and Pashinski will entertain the crowd while votes are counted. House Band for the event will be the well-known MK3Trio.

The lobby will be full of gift baskets and gift items from various vendors, thanks to the efforts of Lizzie Breznay, assisted by Helene and Brian Breznay. Tickets will be sold in the lobby the day of the show.

Committee members for the talent show include Andrea Bogusko, Chris Bohinski, Lizzie, Helene and Brian Breznay, Nina Cinti, Cwyn Cruz, Judith and Vince Fedor, Harvey Feldman, Christine Leandri, Kerry Miscavage, Eddie Day Pashinski, Anita Sirak and Chelsea Strub.

There is still time to become a sponsor or to place an ad or congratulatory message in the program. For info, see nepmta.org or call Andrea at 570-881-2118.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and students; and 2 free tickets will be given to all veterans, active or retired military.