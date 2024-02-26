🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Police in Nanticoke City and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force seized illicit drugs and arrested five people when a search warrant was served at a residence at 244 E. Main St. Saturday.

John Matthew Fox, 26, was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $200,000 bail.

Beth Ann Lewis, 30, was charged with a single count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She was jailed for lack of $100,000 bail.

Matthew King, 33, of Wilkes-Barre, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed for lack of $2,500 bail.

Jeremy Michael Shea, 32, of Plymouth, was apprehended on an arrest warrant from Nanticoke police related to a burglary offense. He was jailed for lack of $35,000 bail.

Joelene Marie Moon, 36, of Philadelphia, was apprehended on an arrest warrant from Newport Township police. She was jailed for lack of $30,000 bail.

Police and drug agents said the search warrant at the East Main Street residence was based on numerous complaints of suspected drug activity.

Suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, digital scales, packaging materials and a 9mm Ruger handgun with an altered serial number, and two boxes of ammunition were seized during the search of the residence, police said.