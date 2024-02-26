🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright on Monday announced that Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin will be his guest at the 2024 State of the Union Address on March 7, in Washington, D.C.

Detective Gilmartin is currently recovering in a rehab facility near Philadelphia after being seriously injured when he and fellow officers were ambushed in a gang-related shooting in January.

“Detective Gilmartin and the fellow officers who saved his life represent the uncommon valor demonstrated by our nation’s law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities,” Cartwright said.

Gilmartin said he is “greatly honored” to be able to attend the State of the Union as Rep. Cartwright’s guest.

“The invitation is a testament to his longstanding support of law enforcement and public safety,” Gilmartin said. “Congressman Cartwright checked in on me daily since I was shot and nearly killed. My family thanks the City of Scranton and the community for the outpouring of support they have provided us. We can never thank everyone enough. We love our community and its leaders.”

Rep. Cartwright visited the detective and his wife, Lindsay, at the Philadelphia rehab facility on Feb. 22, to personally ask him to attend President Joe Biden’s address.

A Luzerne County native, Gilmartin graduated from Holy Redeemer High School in 2008 and the Lackawanna College Police Academy in 2010.

A nine-year veteran of the Scranton Police Department and a former police officer in Duryea, Old Forge, Ashley boroughs and Wilkes-Barre and Pittston townships, Gilmartin was shot twice in the head after tracking down reports of prior shootings in the city that night.

“This is the story of the courage, strength and grit of this one man, and of the generosity and humanity of the people of our area, in recognition of and gratitude for his service and sacrifice,” Cartwright added. “As Kyle was fighting for his life, so many of us were calling and visiting with him and his family; so many of us were holding and attending fundraisers for him; so many of us were praying for him, for Lindsay, and for their whole family.

“Thanks to that support, and a long roster of heroic medical and rehabilitative professionals, he survived the shooting and has been making remarkable, amazing progress. It’s a story that I am proud to display before the nation by inviting Detective Gilmartin as my honored guest for this year’s State of the Union address.”

