🔊 Listen to this

HUNTINGTON TWP. — The Pennsylvania State Police at Shickshinny are searching for Linda Carmella Shaw, who is considered missing and endangered.

Shaw was last seen on Monday near the Susquehanna River in Salem Township.

Shaw was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve gray sweatshirt, light colored sneakers and a dark colored jacket. She is described as a white female, black hair and is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall.

Anyone with information or encounters Shaw is asked to call the state police at Shickshinny at 570-542-4117.